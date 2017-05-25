Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

Halfords annual profit dented by weaker pound LONDON, May 25 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.

BRIEF-Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook * Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year

Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move LONDON Marks & Spencer has hired Jill McDonald to run its clothing division, betting that the boss of bike shop Halfords can bring her focus on improving stores and customer service to fix the struggling business.

UPDATE 2-Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move * Halfords shares down 2.8 percent, M&S down 1.1 (Adds background, reaction)