Cia Hering (HGTX3.SA)
HGTX3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.72BRL
20 Oct 2017
30.72BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.46 (+1.52%)
R$ 0.46 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.26
R$ 30.26
Open
R$ 30.26
R$ 30.26
Day's High
R$ 30.72
R$ 30.72
Day's Low
R$ 30.26
R$ 30.26
Volume
1,160,900
1,160,900
Avg. Vol
954,476
954,476
52-wk High
R$ 30.74
R$ 30.74
52-wk Low
R$ 14.82
R$ 14.82
About
Cia Hering is a Brazil-based company engaged in the fashion industry. The Company’s key activity is the production and marketing of threads, fabrics, textiles, knitwear, accessories and clothing in general. It is also involved in the apparel designing. The Company operates through several production units located in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,971.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|161.84
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|4.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18