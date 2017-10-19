Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HIMD.NS)
HIMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.85INR
19 Oct 2017
159.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.70 (-2.26%)
Rs-3.70 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
Rs163.55
Rs163.55
Open
Rs163.50
Rs163.50
Day's High
Rs163.85
Rs163.85
Day's Low
Rs158.30
Rs158.30
Volume
464,915
464,915
Avg. Vol
1,772,314
1,772,314
52-wk High
Rs174.80
Rs174.80
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
Rs32.65
About
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a coal tar pitch manufacturing company. The Company manufactures coal tar pitch used in the manufacture of aluminum, which is used in automobiles, televisions, rockets, beverage cans, wires, cables, smartphones, furniture and foil wraps, among others. It manufactures coal tar pitch, which finds... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs66,882.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|418.41
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|0.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18