Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)
36.13EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.68 (+1.92%)
€35.45
€35.60
€36.44
€35.49
130,522
123,759
€40.20
€16.83
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,350.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|175.76
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.16
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-12.55
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd sees dividend on the horizon as shipping markets improve
* More consolidation underway in world market (Adds details from analysts call and interview)
Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 percent
FRANKFURT Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.
Kuehne raises Hapag-Lloyd shareholding to 17.15 pct
FRANKFURT, July 13 Logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has raised his shareholding in German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd to 17.15 percent from 14.1 percent, his Swiss-based Kuehne Holding said on Thursday.
TUI raises 244 million euros from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares
FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).
TUI raises 244 mln eur from sale of remaining Hapag-Lloyd shares
FRANKFURT, July 11 Europe's largest tourism group, TUI AG, said it had completed the sale of its remaining shares in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, raising net proceeds of 244 million euros ($278 million).
TUI sheds its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on tourism
FRANKFURT Europe's largest tourism group TUI Group said on Monday it had sold its stake in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd , bringing to a close plans for the sale of non-core businesses in order to focus on its tourism operations.
TUI sheds its stake in Hapag-Lloyd to focus on tourism
FRANKFURT, July 10 Europe's largest tourism group TUI Group said on Monday it had sold its stake in container shipper Hapag-Lloyd, bringing to a close plans for the sale of non-core businesses in order to focus on its tourism operations.
BRIEF-TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd
* DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row: source
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbors, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row -source
HAMBURG/FRANKFURT, June 9 Hapag-Lloyd's merger with Arab Shipping Company, which is owned by six Gulf states, is proceeding as planned, despite the row between Qatar and its neighbours, a source at the German shipping group told Reuters on Friday.