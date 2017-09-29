Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS)

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever to divest 50 pct stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever * Signed deal for divestment of its 50 percent stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever CFO P. B. Balaji resigns‍​ * Says CFO P B Balaji resigns‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Indian shares rise as drugmakers, consumer stocks gain July 19 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, with drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up on hopes of higher U.S. sales and consumer staple Hindustan Unilever hitting a record high after its June-quarter profit beat expectations.

India's Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 pct July 18 Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever June qtr profit up about 9 pct * June quarter net profit 12.83 billion rupees versus profit of 11.74 billion rupees last year

India's Hindustan Unilever profit up 6.2 pct, beats estimates May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.