Halma PLC (HLMA.L)

HLMA.L on London Stock Exchange

1,161.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
1,156.00
Open
1,158.00
Day's High
1,163.00
Day's Low
1,153.00
Volume
687,900
Avg. Vol
735,766
52-wk High
1,187.70
52-wk Low
879.50

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work,... (more)

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,407.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 379.64
Dividend: 8.38
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1

Sept 27 Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.

Sep 27 2017

UK's Halma FY profit rises 17 pct, aided by acquisitions

June 13 Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.

Jun 13 2017
