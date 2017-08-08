Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)
HLPu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.54USD
20 Oct 2017
8.54USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.06 (-0.70%)
$-0.06 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$8.60
$8.60
Open
$8.63
$8.63
Day's High
$8.67
$8.67
Day's Low
$8.53
$8.53
Volume
42,311
42,311
Avg. Vol
43,634
43,634
52-wk High
$10.15
$10.15
52-wk Low
$8.43
$8.43
About
Mainstreet Health Investments Inc, formerly Kingsway Arms Retirement Residences Inc., is a Canada-based investment company, which is specialized in real estate development. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties throughout North America. It focuses on post-acute transitional care,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$276.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.32
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|8.63
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 funds from operations per share $ 0.24
* Qtrly revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration