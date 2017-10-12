Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.10INR
19 Oct 2017
28.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+1.26%)
Rs0.35 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
Rs27.75
Rs27.75
Open
Rs27.85
Rs27.85
Day's High
Rs28.80
Rs28.80
Day's Low
Rs27.80
Rs27.80
Volume
4,721,588
4,721,588
Avg. Vol
12,321,130
12,321,130
52-wk High
Rs35.95
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
Rs11.00
About
Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited is a telecom infrastructure enabler. The Company's activities span across infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of telecom equipment and Optic Fiber Cable (OFC). The Company's segments include Telecom Products, Turnkey Contracts and Services, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,826.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,239.38
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
* Got advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 256.3 million rupees versus profit 461.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 42.3 million rupees