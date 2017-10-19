HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)

Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.

UPDATE 1-Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move * Key shareholder also backs Italy's Atlantia (Adds details, share reaction)

Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo FRANKFURT Hochtief expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.

Top Abertis investor backs Atlantia bid despite higher ACS offer MADRID, Oct 19 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said its top shareholder was ready to take up an acquisition offer by Italy's Atlantia although its board thought the price could be improved after a rival offered more.

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 19 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 19 BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis DUESSELDORF/MILAN German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .

UPDATE 3-ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis * Hochtief plans capital increase of up to 24.8 mln shares (Adds Hochtief CEO comments)

Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.