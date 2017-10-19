Edition:
HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)

HOTG.DE on Xetra

150.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
€149.05
Open
€150.45
Day's High
€151.50
Day's Low
€148.65
Volume
133,386
Avg. Vol
92,706
52-wk High
€174.00
52-wk Low
€118.40

About

HOCHTIEF AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the construction industry. Through its subsidiaries, Hochtief delivers construction and civil engineering projects for the transportation, energy and urban infrastructure industries, and the mining industry. It operates three business divisions: Hochtief Americas... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,654.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 64.30
Dividend: 2.60
Yield (%): 1.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about HOTG.DE

Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move

MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move

* Key shareholder also backs Italy's Atlantia (Adds details, share reaction)

Oct 19 2017

Hochtief sees Abertis bidding process run into H1 2018: memo

FRANKFURT Hochtief expects the takeover process for Spanish toll road operator Abertis to run into 2018, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a memo to staff.

Oct 19 2017

Top Abertis investor backs Atlantia bid despite higher ACS offer

MADRID, Oct 19 Spanish toll road operator Abertis said its top shareholder was ready to take up an acquisition offer by Italy's Atlantia although its board thought the price could be improved after a rival offered more.

Oct 19 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Oct 19 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Oct 19 2017

ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis

DUESSELDORF/MILAN German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 3-ACS's Hochtief makes $20 billion counterbid for Abertis

* Hochtief plans capital increase of up to 24.8 mln shares (Adds Hochtief CEO comments)

Oct 18 2017

Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid

DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

Oct 18 2017

Timeline: ACS's Hochtief sparks takeover battle for Abertis

German builder Hochtief , controlled by Spain's ACS , made a 17.1 billion euro ($20.1 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Italy's Atlantia .

Oct 18 2017
