Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months * India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

BRIEF-Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership * Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem Source text - (Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first payments bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to give further boost to digital payments in the country and to add to customer convenience)

