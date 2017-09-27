Edition:
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs463.30
Open
Rs465.00
Day's High
Rs465.45
Day's Low
Rs458.45
Volume
328,896
Avg. Vol
4,866,065
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: Downstream, and Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons. The Downstream segment engages in refining, marketing and transportation... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs701,491.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,523.82
Dividend: 0.73
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Latest News about HPCL.NS

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

Aug 28 2017

Morning News Call - India, August 7

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: IRDAI, PFRDA, LIC chiefs at CII Insurance Summit in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Britannia annual general meeting in Kolkata.

Aug 06 2017

BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months

* India's HPCL exec says integration with ONGC will not affect co's investment plans

Aug 04 2017

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

Aug 01 2017

India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, Aug 1 Indian refiners are outperforming their competitors in South Korea and Thailand as they have ramped up output from new fuel and chemical capacities to meet rising domestic demand that could further lift their earnings over the next two years.

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership

* Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem Source text - (Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first payments bank, today announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), to give further boost to digital payments in the country and to add to customer convenience)

Aug 01 2017

Morning News Call - India, July 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to attend technical seminar in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Kotak Mahindra Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:00

Jul 19 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

Jul 19 2017

India's HPCL taps offshore dollar bond market for first time, raises $500 mln

MUMBAI, July 9 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has raised up to $500 million with its first ever overseas bond sale, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

Jul 09 2017
