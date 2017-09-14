Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half PARIS Luxury goods maker Hermes cautioned on Thursday that a strong euro could hamper its ability to maintain record high profitability achieved in the first half as demand recovered.

Hermes H1 profits at record level, cautions over impact of strong euro PARIS, Sept 14 French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Thursday that its first-half operating margin climbed to an all-time high of 34.3 percent of sales, boosted by favourable foreign exchange hedging contracts set up in 2016.

Luxury goods group Hermes Q1 sales growth accelerates PARIS, April 27 French luxury goods group Hermes said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, driven by demand from Asian customers, providing further evidence of a broader recovery in the luxury goods industry.