Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)
HRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.19CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.14 (+1.00%)
$0.14 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
$14.05
$14.05
Open
$13.99
$13.99
Day's High
$14.19
$14.19
Day's Low
$13.94
$13.94
Volume
103,765
103,765
Avg. Vol
12,670
12,670
52-wk High
$16.05
$16.05
52-wk Low
$11.06
$11.06
About
Heroux Devtek Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$512.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|36.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.04
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.88
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.79
|15.18
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek to buy Cesa in a $205 mln deal
* Heroux-Devtek announces agreement to acquire cesa, a leading european manufacturer of landing gear, actuation and hydraulic systems
BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.25
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify 3-year agreement
* Heroux-Devtek's Longueuil landing gear products employees ratify three-year agreement