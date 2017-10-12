Edition:
United States

Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)

HSE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
$15.70
Open
$15.70
Day's High
$15.82
Day's Low
$15.69
Volume
388,737
Avg. Vol
861,297
52-wk High
$17.42
52-wk Low
$13.39

Chart for

About

Husky Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through two segments. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and marketing of the Company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulfur... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.28
Market Cap(Mil.): $15,830.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,005.12
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about HSE.TO

BRIEF-Kvaerner wins Husky tow-out and installation contract

* Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

Aug 29 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery

* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity

Aug 14 2017

Husky Energy to buy $435 million Wisconsin refinery

CALGARY, Alberta Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Husky Energy to buy $435 mln Wisconsin refinery

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

Aug 14 2017

Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy

Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said it would buy a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

* Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

Aug 08 2017

Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller second-quarter loss

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.

Jul 21 2017

UPDATE 2-Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller 2nd-qtr loss

July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.

Jul 21 2017
» More HSE.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) $39.45 -0.16
BG Group plc (BG.L) -- --
Apache Corporation (APA.N) $41.53 -0.62
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) $41.70 +0.39
Nexen Energy ULC (NXY.N) -- --
Encana Corp (ECA.TO) $14.34 -0.06

Earnings vs. Estimates