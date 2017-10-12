Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)
15.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.05 (+0.32%)
$15.70
$15.70
$15.82
$15.69
388,737
861,297
$17.42
$13.39
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.28
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$15,830.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,005.12
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.47
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.01
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.86
|15.18
BRIEF-Kvaerner wins Husky tow-out and installation contract
* Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs
BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada
* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery
* Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity
Husky Energy to buy $435 million Wisconsin refinery
CALGARY, Alberta Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.
UPDATE 1-Husky Energy to buy $435 mln Wisconsin refinery
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.
Husky Energy boosts crude processing with $435 mln refinery buy
Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said it would buy a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.
BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project
* Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project
Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller second-quarter loss
Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.
UPDATE 2-Husky Energy see possible acquisitions, posts smaller 2nd-qtr loss
July 21 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc sees an increased opportunity for asset purchases, but will have a "high bar" for determining whether to buy, company Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said on Friday.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)
|$39.45
|-0.16
|BG Group plc (BG.L)
|--
|--
|Apache Corporation (APA.N)
|$41.53
|-0.62
|Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)
|$41.70
|+0.39
|Nexen Energy ULC (NXY.N)
|--
|--
|Encana Corp (ECA.TO)
|$14.34
|-0.06