Edition:
United States

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSM.TO)

HSM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
$3.99
Open
$4.05
Day's High
$4.18
Day's Low
$4.01
Volume
121,817
Avg. Vol
106,899
52-wk High
$5.09
52-wk Low
$1.61

Chart for

About

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 163.65 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.60 11.32
ROE: -- 14.98 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.