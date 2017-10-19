Edition:
HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)

HSV.L on London Stock Exchange

829.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.50 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
822.00
Open
826.00
Day's High
830.00
Day's Low
821.00
Volume
1,457,327
Avg. Vol
304,969
52-wk High
856.50
52-wk Low
504.50

About

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company's segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products. The Company also offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.02
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,594.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 312.73
Dividend: 11.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 55.69 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.05 11.32
ROE: -- 7.68 15.18

Latest News about HSV.L

HomeServe steps up U.S. push with Dominion Energy deal

LONDON British home repairs provider HomeServe is stepping up its expansion in the United States by buying Dominion Energy's home services unit, which has 500,000 customers across 16 states.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Homeserve buys U.S. home services company, funded by placing

* ‍entered into an agreement to acquire certain of trade and assets of home assistance cover business of dominion products and services​

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Homeserve completes acquisition of Help-Link UK Limited

* CONFIRMS THAT ITS ACQUISITION OF HELP-LINK UK LIMITED, ANNOUNCED ON 1 AUGUST 2017, IS NOW COMPLETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Homeserve says trading for April 1 to July 20 in line with expectation​

* ‍Trading for April 1 to July 20, 2017 was in line with expectation​

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF-Homeserve posts FY adjusted pre-tax profit 112.4 mln stg

* Says board is proposing to increase final dividend to 11.2p per share (FY16: 8.9p) to be paid on 3 August 2017

May 23 2017

BRIEF-Homeserve appoints Tom Rusin as executive director

* Tom Rusin has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

May 23 2017
