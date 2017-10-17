Edition:
HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

HTML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

102.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs101.50
Open
Rs101.15
Day's High
Rs103.50
Day's Low
Rs101.00
Volume
229,437
Avg. Vol
475,919
52-wk High
Rs108.90
52-wk Low
Rs68.90

About

HT Media Limited is a media company. The Company is engaged in printing and publishing of newspapers. The Company's segments include Printing & Publishing; Radio Broadcast & Entertainment, and Digital. The Company is engaged in the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcast and various other related activities through... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.38 11.32
ROE: -- 4.56 15.18

Latest News about HTML.NS

BRIEF-India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Gitanjali Gems to issue fully-convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis‍​

* Says decided to issue fully convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNL0Oc Further company coverage:

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 bln

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 billion

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-HT Media seeks shareholders' nod for subscriptions to NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for to subscriptions to non-convertible debentures/bonds aggregating upto INR 4 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrMduH Further company coverage:

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-HT Media buys 49 pct of share capital of IESPL

* Says acquisition of 49% of equity share capital of IESPL and termination of joint venture with Apollo Global Singapore Holdings

Jul 19 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media to consider issue of NCDs/bonds up to 4 bln rupees

* Says to consider issue of secured/unsecured NCDs/bonds up to INR 4 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uqQmhJ) Further company coverage:

Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees

May 19 2017
