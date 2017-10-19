Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)
HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
238.50INR
19 Oct 2017
238.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.55 (+1.94%)
Rs4.55 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs233.95
Rs233.95
Open
Rs237.00
Rs237.00
Day's High
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Day's Low
Rs236.85
Rs236.85
Volume
16,696
16,696
Avg. Vol
34,332
34,332
52-wk High
Rs294.00
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95
Rs200.95
About
Huhtamaki PPL Limited, formerly The Paper Products Limited, is an India-based consumer packaging company. The Company offers a range of products, which include specialized pouches, pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, personal care and household, specialized cartons, wet strength labels, shrink sleeves, and automotive and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,951.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|75.52
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|1.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.51
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.14
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.75
|15.18