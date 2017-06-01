Edition:
Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)

HWAG.DE on Xetra

6.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.07 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
€6.37
Open
€6.34
Day's High
€6.37
Day's Low
€6.29
Volume
81,090
Avg. Vol
179,744
52-wk High
€6.92
52-wk Low
€5.85

Capital Stage AG is a Germany-based investor in photovoltaic (PV) solar and wind parks and German operator of those parks. The Company focuses on the acquistion of finished solar- and windparks that are already connected to the power supply system . Furthermore, the Company holds investments in companies engaged in the renewable... (more)

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): €807.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 128.25
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.18

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

BRIEF-SPI Energy Co agrees with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces agreement with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project

Jun 01 2017
