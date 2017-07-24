Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)
IAM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
135.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
135.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-1.15 (-0.84%)
null-1.15 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
null136.95
null136.95
Open
null136.95
null136.95
Day's High
null137.00
null137.00
Day's Low
null135.80
null135.80
Volume
130,492
130,492
Avg. Vol
89,668
89,668
52-wk High
null162.50
null162.50
52-wk Low
null129.10
null129.10
About
Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA, formerly Maroc Telecom (formerly known as Maroc Telecom Itissalat Al Maghrib SA), is a Morocco-based company primarily engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. Its portfolio of products includes fixed line telephones, mobile telephones, as well as Internet services. It offers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|119,381.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|879.10
|Dividend:
|6.36
|Yield (%):
|4.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-Maroc Telecom H1 adj. net profit group share up at MAD 2.92 billion
* H1 EBITDA MAD 8.52 BILLION VERSUS MAD 8.52 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Maroc Telecom net income group share rises 8.7% to 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams
* Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items