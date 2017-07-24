Edition:
Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)

IAM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

135.80MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
null136.95
Open
null136.95
Day's High
null137.00
Day's Low
null135.80
Volume
130,492
Avg. Vol
89,668
52-wk High
null162.50
52-wk Low
null129.10

Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA, formerly Maroc Telecom (formerly known as Maroc Telecom Itissalat Al Maghrib SA), is a Morocco-based company primarily engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. Its portfolio of products includes fixed line telephones, mobile telephones, as well as Internet services. It offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): 119,381.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 879.10
Dividend: 6.36
Yield (%): 4.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about IAM.CS

BRIEF-Maroc Telecom H1 adj. net profit group share up at MAD 2.92 billion

* H1 EBITDA MAD 8.52 BILLION VERSUS MAD 8.52 BILLION YEAR AGO

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-Maroc Telecom net income group share rises 8.7% to 1.4 billion Moroccan dirhams

* Q1 2.1% increase in consolidated EBITA to MAD 2,466 million ($246.21 million) and 8.7% rise in group share of net income to MAD 1,366 million, at constant exchange rate and excluding exceptional items

Apr 24 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates