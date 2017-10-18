International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings while bonds, dollar fall * Wall St posts closing records; Dow surpasses 23,000 on IBM boost

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000 NEW YORK, Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.

US STOCKS-Dow trades above 23,000-mark as IBM's stock jumps * Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings; yields up as monetary policy in focus * Brent and U.S. crude fall after data (Updates to late afternoon trading, adds commentary)

US STOCKS-Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge * Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

US STOCKS-Dow hovers above 23,000, boosted by IBM * Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Changes comment, updates prices,)

IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.

US STOCKS-Dow opens above 23,000, powered by IBM * Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Updates to open)

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 23,000 on strong IBM results Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following strong quarterly results from IBM.