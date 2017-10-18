Edition:
United States

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.17 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$160.90
Open
$161.00
Day's High
$162.48
Day's Low
$159.78
Volume
2,393,187
Avg. Vol
1,139,915
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

Chart for

About

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): $151,039.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 931.94
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 3.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about IBM.N

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings while bonds, dollar fall

* Wall St posts closing records; Dow surpasses 23,000 on IBM boost

Oct 18 2017

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.

Oct 18 2017

US STOCKS-Dow trades above 23,000-mark as IBM's stock jumps

* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

Oct 18 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings; yields up as monetary policy in focus

* Brent and U.S. crude fall after data (Updates to late afternoon trading, adds commentary)

Oct 18 2017

US STOCKS-Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge

* Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

Oct 18 2017

US STOCKS-Dow hovers above 23,000, boosted by IBM

* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Changes comment, updates prices,)

Oct 18 2017

IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years

Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.

Oct 18 2017

US STOCKS-Dow opens above 23,000, powered by IBM

* Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Updates to open)

Oct 18 2017

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 23,000 on strong IBM results

Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday following strong quarterly results from IBM.

Oct 18 2017

IBM beats revenue estimates; hints at sales growth

International Business Machines Corp's shift to newer businesses such as cloud and security services helped it beat analysts' quarterly revenue estimates, and the technology major hinted at sales growth after nearly six years of declines.

Oct 17 2017
» More IBM.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T) ¥897 +2.80
HP Inc (HPQ.N) $22.02 +0.06
Accenture Plc (ACN.N) $139.49 +0.87
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N) $49.25 -0.10
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ) $78.81 +0.90
CA, Inc. (CA.OQ) $34.10 +0.17
Dell Inc. (4331.HK) -- --
EMC Corporation (EMC.N) -- --
General Electric Company (GE.N) $23.83 +0.25
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ) $34.25 +0.50

Earnings vs. Estimates