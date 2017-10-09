Edition:
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)

ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange

657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.50 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
651.00
Open
648.00
Day's High
663.50
Day's Low
648.00
Volume
7,695,942
Avg. Vol
9,840,466
52-wk High
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80

About

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.86
Market Cap(Mil.): £13,436.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,060.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 6.74 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 11.32
ROE: -- -3.85 15.18

Latest News about ICAG.L

BRIEF-Avis Budget renews and expands partnership with International Airlines Group

* Announces renewal and expansion of global partnership with International Airlines Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 09 2017

Spanish carrier Iberia to cut up to 955 more jobs

MADRID, Aug 17 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, aims to cut up to 955 jobs as part of a fresh round of redundancies outlined to unions, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

Aug 17 2017

Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch

Qatar Airways said it will go ahead with plans to buy a stake in American Airlines Inc even though the U.S. carrier is ending their code-share agreement.

Jul 13 2017

UPDATE 3-Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch

* American Airlines cancels code share agreement with Qatar, Etihad

Jul 13 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Jul 09 2017

British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike -IAG's Walsh

BRUSSELS, June 29 British Airways will use Qatar Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on Thursday.

Jun 29 2017

American Airlines pushes back on Qatar Airways plan to buy stake

American Airlines' chief executive said on Thursday he is not "particularly excited" about Qatar Airways' interest in buying up to 10 percent of the U.S. carrier's shares, in a letter to employees following the state-owned Gulf airline's overture.

Jun 22 2017

