International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.MC)

BRIEF-Avis Budget renews and expands partnership with International Airlines Group * Announces renewal and expansion of global partnership with International Airlines Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Spanish carrier Iberia to cut up to 955 more jobs MADRID, Aug 17 Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, aims to cut up to 955 jobs as part of a fresh round of redundancies outlined to unions, a spokeswoman for the company said on Thursday.

Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch Qatar Airways said it will go ahead with plans to buy a stake in American Airlines Inc even though the U.S. carrier is ending their code-share agreement.

UPDATE 3-Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch * American Airlines cancels code share agreement with Qatar, Etihad

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 10 July 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 10 July 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

British Airways will use Qatar planes during cabin crew strike -IAG's Walsh BRUSSELS, June 29 British Airways will use Qatar Airways planes and crew to fly all its passengers to their destinations during a planned two-week strike by some cabin crew, Willie Walsh, head of BA's parent company, said on Thursday.

American Airlines pushes back on Qatar Airways plan to buy stake American Airlines' chief executive said on Thursday he is not "particularly excited" about Qatar Airways' interest in buying up to 10 percent of the U.S. carrier's shares, in a letter to employees following the state-owned Gulf airline's overture.

American Airlines pushes back on Qatar Airways plan to buy stake American Airlines' chief executive said on Thursday he is not "particularly excited" about Qatar Airways' interest in buying up to 10 percent of the U.S. carrier's shares, in a letter to employees following the state-owned Gulf airline's overture. |