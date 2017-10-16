Edition:
ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)

ICBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs263.15
Open
Rs259.60
Day's High
Rs261.00
Day's Low
Rs256.60
Volume
3,822,821
Avg. Vol
13,051,512
52-wk High
Rs314.45
52-wk Low
Rs222.73

About

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.... (more)

Beta: 1.87
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,655,549.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,420.59
Dividend: 2.27
Yield (%): 0.88

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-DRA Consultants ‍approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank

* Says ‍approved proposal to renew financial assistance to tune of 75 million rupees from ICICI Bank Source text - http://bit.ly/2ymsGfH Further company coverage:

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory

* ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by ‍retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continue​s

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank ‍approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds

* ‍Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct

* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2gnnoap

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank says offer for sale of ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp worth 57 bln rupees

* ICICI Bank -offer for sale of 86.2 million ICICI Lombard shares by co and FAL Corp at 661/share worth 57 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hiXxTP) Further company coverage:

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 10.80 bln rupees

* Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds worth INR 10.80 billion on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2faA5Uo Further company coverage:

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank to consider ‍fund raising via issue of bonds

* Says to consider ‍fund raising via issue of basel iii compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 11 2017

India cenbank gives HDFC Bank "too big to fail" status along with SBI and ICICI

MUMBAI, Sept 4 Reserve Bank of India has added HDFC Bank to a list of "domestic systemically important banks", or the equivalent of "too big to fail", according to a statement on Monday.

Sep 04 2017

BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank

* Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.

Aug 30 2017
