Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX)
ICHB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
78.50MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.89 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
$79.39
Open
$79.13
Day's High
$80.49
Day's Low
$78.40
Volume
36,578
Avg. Vol
129,529
52-wk High
$146.99
52-wk Low
$74.00
About
Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICH) is a Mexico-based holding company engaged, together with its subsidiaries, in the steel industry. The Company's activities include the production, processing and distribution of special bar quality (SBQ) steel products; coated and uncoated seamed pipes; structural steel products, such as beams,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$34,859.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|439.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18