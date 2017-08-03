Edition:
ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,913.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs42.05 (+1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs3,871.45
Open
Rs3,948.85
Day's High
Rs3,949.00
Day's Low
Rs3,900.00
Volume
60
Avg. Vol
2,363
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05

About

ICRA Limited (ICRA) is an independent and professional investment Information and credit rating agency. The Company operates through four segments: Rating, research and other services; Consulting services; Outsourced and Information services, and Professional and I.T. Services. The Company is engaged in providing rating and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,756.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.90
Dividend: 27.00
Yield (%): 0.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.12 11.32
ROE: -- 12.04 15.18

Latest News about ICRA.NS

BRIEF-India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls

* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-India's ICRA Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 193.4 million rupees; consol total income was 969.3 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 11 2017
