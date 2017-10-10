IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank * Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​

BRIEF-IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to issue equity shares to Govt Of India * Gets shareholders' nod to issue, allot equity shares aggregating upto 18.61 billion rupees to Government Of India

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells further 9.03 pct stake in SIDBI * Says sold further 9.03 percent stake in SIDBI on Sept 26, 27‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hy7poV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1 pct stake in SIDBI​ * Says sold 1 percent of paid up capital of SIDBI on Sept 22 Source text: http://bit.ly/2htkuA1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1.25 mln shares of Clearing Corp of India * Says sold 1.25 million shares of Clearing Corp of India on Sept 13 Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0BS5C Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IDBI Bank allots 247.5 mln shares to India govt at 76.77 rupees per share * Says allotted 247.5 million shares to india government and 51.3 million shares to lic of india at 76.77 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Fitch: State Support Driving Indian AT1 Market (The following statement was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 16 (Fitch) This month's capital injection into IDBI Bank suggests the Indian government remains unwilling to allow state banks to miss coupon payments on Additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments, says Fitch Ratings. IDBI may have been at risk of skipping a coupon payment without the fresh capital, which might have disrupted the domestic AT1 market and made it more difficult for banks to raise the capital needed to me

BRIEF-IDBI Bank approves preferential issue of capital worth up to 18.61 bln rupees to India govt‍​ * Says approved preferntial issue of capital worth up to 18.61 billion rupees to India government ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2vU4xvR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's IDBI Bank posts June-qtr loss * June quarter net loss 8.53 billion rupees versus profit of 2.41 billion rupees year ago