Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)

IDEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

91.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.55 (+2.87%)
Prev Close
Rs88.70
Open
Rs89.00
Day's High
Rs91.90
Day's Low
Rs89.00
Volume
7,873,347
Avg. Vol
11,953,371
52-wk High
Rs123.50
52-wk Low
Rs65.80

Idea Cellular Limited is an India-based company engaged in wireless telecommunication services. The Company operates in two business segments: Mobility Services, which provides global system for mobile communication (GSM) based mobile and related telephony services, and International Long Distance (ILD), which provides... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

Latest News about IDEA.NS

BRIEF-Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger

* Gets shareholders' nod for scheme of amalgamation among Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd & Idea Cellular Ltd

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular says has not identified any data breach‍​

* Clarifies on news item regarding data breach in 6,000 Indian organisations ‍​including government offices, banks

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand

* To help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand by deploying 1830 photonic services switch based wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) solution​ Source text - Nokia will help Idea Cellular meet ever-increasing bandwidth demand by deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Services Switch (PSS) based Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) solution. The optical transport network solution will be implemented across fiber-constrained geographies on the Idea network. Once the technology is deployed, Idea will be

Sep 27 2017

Fitch: India Telco Incumbents Hit by Mobile Termination Rate Cut

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 20 (Fitch) The financial performance of India's main incumbent telcos will be undermined by the regulator's plan to reduce the mobile termination rate (MTR) by 57% to INR0.06 per minute with effect from October 2017 and to remove it completely by January 2020, says Fitch Ratings. In contrast, the move should bring significant cost-savings and lead to faster-than-expected EBITDA break-even for recent entrant Reliance

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger

* Co on Monday filed application before NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of merger with Vodafone India, Vodafone Mobile Services‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hEOTih Further company coverage:

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-India's Idea cellular working with phone vendors to make phones affordable: exec

* Exec says have no intention to subsidize handsets, working with phone vendors to make phones affordable

Jul 28 2017

UPDATE 1-India's Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war

* FY18 capex guidance at 60 bln rupees (Adds details, background)

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Idea Cellular June quarter blended ARPU 141 rupees

* June quarter blended churn 6.7 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2tLONuV Further company coverage:

Jul 27 2017

India's Idea Cellular posts third straight quarterly loss amid price war

July 27 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's No. 3 telecoms firm, reported a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, reeling in the wake of a price war wrought by new entrant to the sector, Reliance Jio.

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular posts June qtr loss

* India's Idea Cellular Ltd June quarter consol loss 8.15 billion rupees

Jul 27 2017
