Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)

BRIEF-Indra to equip Thessaloniki's metro with contactless ticketing systems‍​ * WINS CONTRACT TO EQUIP THESSALONIKI'S METRO WITH CONTACTLESS TICKETING SYSTEMS‍​

BRIEF-Indra wins contract for Naviair at Billund International Airport * SAYS WINS CONTRACT FOR DENMARK'S NAVIAIR TO DEPLOY RADAR SYSTEMS AT BILLUND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BRIEF-Indra signs 109 mln euro contract with Italian public administration * SAYS IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 109 MILLION EURO CONTRACT WITH ITALIAN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION TO IMPLEMENT DIGITIZATION PROJECT

BRIEF-Indra wins 4.5 mln euro contract for Delhi Metro * SAYS TO IMPLEMENT CONTACTLESS TICKETING TECHNOLOGY IN 14 NEW SUBWAY STATIONS IN DELHI FOR 4.5 MILLION EUROS

BRIEF-Indra signs contract to modernize three air control centers in Indonesia * SAYS WINS NEW CONTRACT FOR MODERNIZING THREE AIR CONTROL CENTERS IN INDONESIA

BRIEF-Indra to modernize air traffic management systems for Nats * AWARDS INDRA CONTRACT TO DELIVER TECHNOLOGY NECESSARY FOR MODERNISING AIR TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - NATS

BRIEF-Indra 2017 guidance confirmed ‍​ * 2017 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED (REVENUES, EBIT MARGIN AND FCF PRE-WORKING CAPITAL, PRE-TECNOCOM) ‍​

BRIEF-Indra H1 net profit up at 38 million euros versus year ago * H1 NET PROFIT 38 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 31 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Indra says to increase defense and security investments * TO PRESENT NEW STRATEGIC PLAN IN AUTUMN WHICH CONTEMPLATES INCREASE IN DEFENSE & SECURITY INVESTMENTS