IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)

IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

22.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs22.70
Open
Rs22.75
Day's High
Rs22.85
Day's Low
Rs22.40
Volume
910,670
Avg. Vol
6,191,452
52-wk High
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

IFCI Limited is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of financing companies. The Company is also engaged in providing other credit granting services. The Company's products and services include financial products and corporate advisory services. Its financial products include Debt Segment and Equity Segment.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs37,395.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,662.04
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.55 11.32
ROE: -- 6.72 15.18

Latest News about IFCI.NS

BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage:

Oct 05 2017

BRIEF-IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India

* Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6oVp4 Further company coverage:

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE

* Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full Source text: http://bit.ly/2ftdAOj Further company coverage:

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-IFCI appoints Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO

* Says appointment of Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO of IFCI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens

* June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago

Aug 10 2017
