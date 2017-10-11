Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)
IGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,548.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-25.60 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
Rs1,573.75
Open
Rs1,569.00
Day's High
Rs1,569.00
Day's Low
Rs1,547.00
Volume
67,527
Avg. Vol
461,424
52-wk High
Rs1,583.90
52-wk Low
Rs793.20
About
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is an India-based city gas distribution company. The Company's business consists of sale of natural gas. The Company is focused on industrial and commercial business. The Company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector and piped natural gas (PNG) to the domestic, industrial... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs217,721.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|140.00
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|0.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.75
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.67
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.56
|15.18
BRIEF-Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards
* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations