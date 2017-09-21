Edition:
IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

IGG.L on London Stock Exchange

630.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
630.50
Open
631.00
Day's High
634.50
Day's Low
626.00
Volume
731,328
Avg. Vol
938,891
52-wk High
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70

About

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company's segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.04
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,317.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 367.89
Dividend: 22.88
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 110.18 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.09 11.32
ROE: -- 6.13 15.18

Latest News about IGG.L

UPDATE 1-IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanded client base

Sept 21 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, on Thursday reported a 21.4 percent rise in revenue to 135.2 million pounds ($182.47 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31 helped by an expanded client base.

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 1-British online trading firm IG's profit rises as client base grows

July 18 British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings' full-year pretax profit rose 3 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as an expanding client base helped it grow revenue despite quiet markets.

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct

* FY operating expenses up 14 percent, reflecting continued investment in effective marketing

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences

* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements

Jun 29 2017

BRIEF-IG Group comments on FCA's asset management market study​

* ‍Changes will only lead to more positive investment outcomes for consumers​

Jun 28 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's IG sees FY pretax profit "modestly" ahead of last year

May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.

May 31 2017

BRIEF-IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year​

* Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago

May 31 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates