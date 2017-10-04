IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)

BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER INVESTMENT FUND SALES, TOTAL AUM * IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2017 INVESTMENT FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management * IGM Financial Inc announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings * Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces July investment fund sales, total AUM * IGM Financial Inc announces July 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management * IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management * IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management