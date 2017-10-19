Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)
IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
525.10INR
19 Oct 2017
525.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.70 (-0.70%)
Rs-3.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs528.80
Rs528.80
Open
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.00
Rs534.00
Day's Low
Rs521.00
Rs521.00
Volume
4,067
4,067
Avg. Vol
42,745
42,745
52-wk High
Rs594.70
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30
Rs302.30
About
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited is engaged in the construction and maintenance of projects relating to water supply, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage systems, and pipe manufacturing. The Company operates through Construction contracts and Others segments. The Construction contracts segment includes water supply schemes,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,475.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48.45
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|0.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18