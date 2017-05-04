IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)
IIFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
617.40INR
19 Oct 2017
617.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.80 (+0.46%)
Rs2.80 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs614.60
Rs614.60
Open
Rs617.00
Rs617.00
Day's High
Rs627.50
Rs627.50
Day's Low
Rs606.25
Rs606.25
Volume
18,384
18,384
Avg. Vol
245,747
245,747
52-wk High
Rs740.00
Rs740.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.80
Rs237.80
About
IIFL Holdings Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company's segments include fund based activity, financial product distribution, capital market activity and others. The Company is an online and offline broking, and advisory services provider to retail and institutional clients in the cash and derivative segments. The... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-India's IIFL Holdings March-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.