3i Group PLC (III.L)

III.L on London Stock Exchange

945.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
10.00 (+1.07%)
935.00
940.50
945.50
936.50
1,418,805
1,872,633
974.50
599.50

About

3i Group plc is an investment company with approximately three complementary businesses, Private Equity, Infrastructure and Debt Management, specializing in core investment markets in northern Europe and North America. The Company's Private Equity business includes investment and asset management to generate capital returns, and... (more)

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,193.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 972.86
Dividend: 18.50
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 149.13 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.33 11.32
ROE: -- 9.39 15.18

MOVES-Asset manager 3i names three hires to private equity team

Oct 17 Asset manager 3i Group Plc announced three new hires to its private equity team.

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-3I to invest in Smarte Carte International

* ‍HAS AGREED TO INVEST ALONGSIDE MANAGEMENT IN SMARTE CARTE INTERNATIONAL

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update

* Nav per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 pct at 30 June 2017

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-3I Group says to sell Mémora to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

* Proceeds to 3I will be 117 mln stg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-3I Group to invest about $136 mln in Cirtec Medical

* Agreed to invest about $136 mln in Cirtec Medical, a leading provider of outsourced medical device design, engineering and manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Jul 04 2017

FTSE flirts with record level though sterling boost fades; Inmarsat jumps

* Polls send sterling lower, boosting large-caps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

Jun 01 2017

FTSE flirts with record as sterling boosts; Inmarsat rises

LONDON, June 1 Britain's major share index climbed on Thursday, flirting with its record high level as a weaker sterling gave large multinationals a leg up, while Inmarsat rose on merger speculation.

Jun 01 2017

BRIEF-PIC completes 200 mln stg pension buy-in for 3i Group

* Says Completes 200 Mln Stg Pension Insurance Buy-in For 3i Group Pension plan

May 26 2017

BRIEF-3I Group posts total full year return of 1.6 bln pounds

* Total return of 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) or 36 percent and net asset value per share of 604 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence)

May 18 2017
