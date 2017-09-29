Edition:
Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)

III.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.23CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-2.42%)
Prev Close
$3.31
Open
$3.41
Day's High
$3.51
Day's Low
$3.23
Volume
48,100
Avg. Vol
50,800
52-wk High
$7.89
52-wk Low
$2.94

About

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company's properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.95
Market Cap(Mil.): $302.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 93.59
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Latest News about III.TO

BRIEF-Imperial announces extension of covenant waiver under senior credit facility

* Imperial announces extension of covenant waiver under senior credit facility

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Imperial Q2 earnings per share C$0.68

* Imperial reports second quarter 2017 financial results & covenant waiver under senior credit facility

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Imperial announces Q2 production results, non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

* Announces second quarter production results and non-compliance with certain bank debt covenants

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Northern Empire announces terms of financing to buy sterling property

* Northern Empire announces terms of financing to acquire Sterling Property, located in Nye County, Nevada

May 15 2017
