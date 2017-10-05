Edition:
Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

208.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.20 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
€210.85
Open
€210.55
Day's High
€210.90
Day's Low
€207.85
Volume
148,015
Avg. Vol
79,492
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70

Iliad SA is a France-based holding company active in the integrated telecommunications sector. The Company provides Internet access services, hosting services and others. Iliad SA is also focused on fixed-line telephony services and the provision of wireless fidelity (WiFi) cards, among several others. In addition, Iliad SA... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): €12,254.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 58.73
Dividend: 0.44
Yield (%): 0.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about ILD.PA

BRIEF-Iliad announces successful placement of 650 million euros bonds

* ‍ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED, WITH OVER EUR 2 BILLION WORTH OF INVESTOR APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 05 2017

Fitch Sees Italian Telecom Market Disruption but Rating Headroom to Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Telecoms: A Changing Competitive Landscape https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903430 LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the Italian mobile market to contract over the next three years given the expected impact of a disruptive Iliad SA. The French-based operator is now expected to enter the Italian market in early 2018, providing a regulatory remedy to

Sep 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.

Sep 01 2017

Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains

PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange and SFR .

Sep 01 2017

UPDATE 1-French telecoms group Iliad says Q1 sales rose 7 pct

PARIS, May 18 French telecoms group Iliad reported on Thursday that first quarter sales had risen 7 percent from the previous year to 1.22 billion euros ($1.36 billion), with about 300,000 new subscribers gained during the quarter.

May 18 2017
