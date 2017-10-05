Iliad SA (ILD.PA)
208.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-2.20 (-1.04%)
€210.85
€210.55
€210.90
€207.85
148,015
79,492
€236.70
€166.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€12,254.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|58.73
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-Iliad announces successful placement of 650 million euros bonds
* ISSUE OVER-SUBSCRIBED, WITH OVER EUR 2 BILLION WORTH OF INVESTOR APPLICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Fitch Sees Italian Telecom Market Disruption but Rating Headroom to Remain
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Telecoms: A Changing Competitive Landscape https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903430 LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the Italian mobile market to contract over the next three years given the expected impact of a disruptive Iliad SA. The French-based operator is now expected to enter the Italian market in early 2018, providing a regulatory remedy to
UPDATE 1-Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains
PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange, Bouygues and SFR.
Iliad profit rises on subscriber gains
PARIS, Sept 1 French telecoms operator Iliad said profit rose 22 percent in the first half as the provider of low-cost internet and mobile services continued to win new business from rivals Orange and SFR .
UPDATE 1-French telecoms group Iliad says Q1 sales rose 7 pct
PARIS, May 18 French telecoms group Iliad reported on Thursday that first quarter sales had risen 7 percent from the previous year to 1.22 billion euros ($1.36 billion), with about 300,000 new subscribers gained during the quarter.