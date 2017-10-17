Edition:
Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)

IMG.L on London Stock Exchange

173.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
174.00
Open
173.75
Day's High
175.00
Day's Low
173.25
Volume
3,131,577
Avg. Vol
3,216,588
52-wk High
297.50
52-wk Low
76.00

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): £498.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 287.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.83 11.32
ROE: -- -18.83 15.18

Britain proposes tougher M&A rules to protect national security

LONDON Britain wants more say over deals in its military and technology sectors, as the government tries to prevent homegrown companies in sensitive industries from falling into foreign hands.

Oct 17 2017

China-backed fund clear to buy Imagination after rival interest ends

LONDON Imagination Technologies , the British chip designer selling itself to a China-backed buyout fund, said on Wednesday another potential buyer had ruled itself out, removing a potential hurdle to the 550 million pound ($737 million) deal.

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Imagination Technologies ‍updates on sale of MIPS CPU business

* ‍UPDATE ON SALE OF MIPS - WITHDRAWAL OF THIRD PARTY INTEREST FOR IMAGINATION​

Sep 27 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE hits bump as banks fall; Imagination Tech flies

* Imagination Tech rockets after sale to Canyon Bridge (Adds closing prices)

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Imagination Technologies announces ‍sale of MIPS and update on formal sale process​

* TO SELL WORLDWIDE MIPS CPU BUSINESS TO TALLWOOD MIPS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $65M IN CASH​

Sep 25 2017

China-backed fund shunned by Trump to buy British chip maker

Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, the China-backed buyout fund that was barred last week by U.S. President Donald Trump from buying a U.S. chip maker, said it would purchase British chip designer Imagination Technologies Group Plc .

Sep 22 2017

