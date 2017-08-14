IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp * IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation

BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold * TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 million by Iamgold

UPDATE 1-Japan's Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Canada gold project for $195 mln * Sumitomo Metal looking to boost output through acquisitions

Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.

BRIEF-Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining * Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold

BRIEF-Calibre Mining says IAMGOLD exercises second option after earning 51 pct interest in Eastern Borosi Gold Project, Nicaragua * Calibre Mining Corp says iamgold exercises second option after earning a 51% interest in eastern Borosi Gold Project, Nicaragua