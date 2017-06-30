IMI PLC (IMI.L)
IMI.L on London Stock Exchange
1,225.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,225.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.08%)
-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,226.00
1,226.00
Open
1,228.00
1,228.00
Day's High
1,236.00
1,236.00
Day's Low
1,212.00
1,212.00
Volume
473,725
473,725
Avg. Vol
671,141
671,141
52-wk High
1,325.00
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50
891.50
About
IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments. The IMI... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,332.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|272.02
|Dividend:
|14.20
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement
* CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences
BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart
* Approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart Source text: [@CCI_India approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart] Further company coverage: