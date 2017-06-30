IMI PLC (IMI.L)

* CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences

* Approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart