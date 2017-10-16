Edition:
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,272.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

92.00 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
3,180.00
Open
3,218.00
Day's High
3,276.00
Day's Low
3,198.00
Volume
5,145,709
Avg. Vol
3,900,077
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

About

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) is a producer and supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) to industrial economies. The Company's segments include mining (which includes Impala, Zimplats, Marula and Afplats), refining services (which include metals purchased and toll refined), chrome processing and other. The Company,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): R27,275.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 735.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.10 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.65 11.32
ROE: -- -4.62 15.18

Latest News about IMPJ.J

BRIEF-Impala Platinum makes investment to advance development of Waterberg PGE project

* Impala Platinum makes strategic investment to advance development of the Waterberg PGE project

Oct 16 2017

South Africa's Implats in talks that could lead to 2,500 job cuts

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum has started talks with the government and unions that could see up to 2,500 workers laid-off at its Rustenburg operations west of Johannesburg, the company said on Monday.

Sep 18 2017

South Africa's Implats reports loss after deal write-down, warns of lay-offs

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) reported a 2017 loss after writing off part of the value of a deal a decade ago that helped the miner meet a target for black ownership, the company said on Thursday.

Sep 14 2017

Colombia cancels railway contract, fines Impala subsidiary $32.8 million

BOGOTA Colombia has canceled a deal with a company connected to Swiss commodity trader Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] to rehabilitate a railroad to the Pacific Coast and issued a fine of $32.8 million for contract violations, the government said on Thursday.

Aug 03 2017

Zimplats says Zimbabwe asks court to enforce mining land seizure

HARARE Zimbabwe has filed a court application to enforce a previous notice to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Wednesday.

Aug 02 2017

Brazil's platinum miner Jandaga raises $2.9 mln in London listing

LONDON, June 29 Brazil-focused Jandaga Mines raised 2.25 million pounds ($2.9 million) from listing its shares in London on Thursday, taking advantage of investors' concerns over buying into South African platinum businesses.

Jun 29 2017

BRIEF-Transition Metals, Impala Platinum sign a definitive option agreement with North American Palladium

* Transition metals corp and impala platinum sign a definitive option agreement with north american palladium on the sunday lake pt-pd project

Jun 21 2017

BRIEF-North American Palladium signs option agreement for sunday lake project

* North American Palladium signs option agreement for the sunday lake project and commences new exploration strategy

Jun 20 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates