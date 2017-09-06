Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)
IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.31EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Imerys SA is a France-based company that is principally engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals. The Company is organized into four Business Groups: Minerals for Ceramics, Refractories, Abrasives and Foundry, which provides a range of products, such as ceramic bodies for porcelain, raw materials for floor tiles and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,151.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|79.57
|Dividend:
|1.87
|Yield (%):
|2.42
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18
