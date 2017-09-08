Edition:
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

INBF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,360.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,358.40
Open
Rs1,361.95
Day's High
Rs1,372.30
Day's Low
Rs1,351.35
Volume
187,318
Avg. Vol
1,393,526
52-wk High
Rs1,372.30
52-wk Low
Rs616.55

About

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited is a housing finance company. The Company's primary business activities are to carry on business of investing and finance related activities (investing in various subsidiaries, financing of loans and credit activities) and fee income, which mainly consists of financial service related fee... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs577,455.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 424.38
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 2.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about INBF.NS

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to 1.45 trln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for increase in borrowing powers up to INR 1.45 trln

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 8.26 billion rupees

Jul 24 2017

BRIEF-Golden Tobacco says Indiabulls Housing Finance issued sale notice for co's property in Mumbai

* Says Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd issued sale notice for company's property situated at Marol, Mumbai

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs

* Says allotted secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures worth INR 2.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Apr 25 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance March-qtr consol profit rises

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 6.76 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 26.47 billion rupees

Apr 24 2017
