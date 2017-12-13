Edition:
United States

Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,858
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20

Chart for

About

IndusInd Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in banking and para-banking services. The Bank is involved in accepting deposits, such as savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits, and banking solutions. The Bank is engaged in granting loans to various segments, such as industries and businesses, and retail loans;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.58
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,005,935.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 599.27
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.17 16.02
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.01 35.59
ROE: -- 15.77 15.37

Latest News about INBK.BO

BRIEF-RBI Imposes 30 Mln Rupee Penalty On IndusInd Bank

* IMPOSES 30 MILLION RUPEE PENALTY ON INDUSIND BANK FOR NON-COMPLIANCE ON IRAC NORMS, CONTRAVENTION OF REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS ON NFB FACILITIES Source text: http://bit.ly/2nTalD4 Further company coverage:

Dec 13 2017

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped

Nov 17 Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange's 30-member Sensex index, effective Dec. 18, the index provider said on Friday.

Nov 17 2017

BRIEF-Rht Health Trust says unit entered term loan facility agreement with Indusind Bank ‍​

* Fortis Global Healthcare Infrastructure entered term loan facility agreement of USD equivalent of S$53 million with Indusind Bank ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 30 2017

BRIEF-Indusind Bank launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik'

* Launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik' with Mobikwik‍​

Oct 23 2017

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial

* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

Oct 14 2017

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

Oct 14 2017

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec

Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

* Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores

Oct 12 2017

India's IndusInd Bank Q2 profit rises 25 pct

Oct 12 IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Sept-qtr profit rises 25 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 8.80 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.04 billion rupees year ago

Oct 12 2017
» More INBK.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates