Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)
INCH.L on London Stock Exchange
820.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
820.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.12%)
1.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
819.50
819.50
Open
824.00
824.00
Day's High
827.50
827.50
Day's Low
820.00
820.00
Volume
830,824
830,824
Avg. Vol
947,292
947,292
52-wk High
885.00
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00
587.00
About
Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 30 markets. The Company's segments include Distribution, Retail and Central. The Distribution segment includes regions, such as Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, and Emerging Markets. The Retail... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,405.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|415.02
|Dividend:
|7.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.17
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.52
|15.18
BRIEF-Inchcape reports H1 pretax profit of 191.7 mln pounds
* H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape expands in Australia with PSA distribution
* Inchcape is pleased to announce a distribution contract win with groupe psa (psa) in australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)