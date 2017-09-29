Edition:
Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

288.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.65 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
Rs296.35
Open
Rs296.75
Day's High
Rs297.80
Day's Low
Rs285.60
Volume
986,677
Avg. Vol
3,536,058
52-wk High
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50

About

Indiabulls Ventures Limited acts as a stock and share broker on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), BSE Limited (BSE), depository participants and other related services. The Company's primary businesses include Broking and Related activities, and Lease Rental activities. Its segments include Broking & related... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs127,718.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 442.39
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 110.18 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.09 11.32
ROE: -- 6.13 15.18

Latest News about INDB.NS

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Divyesh Shah as whole-time director and CEO

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures approves raising funds via issue of shares through QIP

* Says approved raising funds aggregating to INR 30 billion via issue of shares through QIP Source text - http://bit.ly/2fceBGB Further company coverage:

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures to consider fund raising

* Indiabulls ventures - to consider and approve inter alia raising long term firnds for the company by way of issue of equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds on private placement basis of amount within borrowing limits of INR 50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wyJUVH Further company coverage:

Sep 04 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures appoints Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman

* Says appointment of Sameer Gehlaut as non - executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures June-qtr consol profit after tax more than doubles

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 502.8 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business

* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business

Jun 07 2017

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets members' nod for preferential issue of shares to Tamarind Capital

* Gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares to Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 22 2017
