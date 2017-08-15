Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)

BRIEF-Innergex announces normal course issuer bid * Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares

BRIEF-Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12 * Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France * Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw

BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France * Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility * Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility