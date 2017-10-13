Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)
INED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,095.00INR
19 Oct 2017
1,095.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.70 (-1.15%)
Rs-12.70 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs1,107.70
Rs1,107.70
Open
Rs1,111.00
Rs1,111.00
Day's High
Rs1,131.00
Rs1,131.00
Day's Low
Rs1,090.00
Rs1,090.00
Volume
4,927
4,927
Avg. Vol
95,487
95,487
52-wk High
Rs1,250.00
Rs1,250.00
52-wk Low
Rs796.20
Rs796.20
About
Info Edge (India) Limited is a holding company, which provides information technology services. The Company is involved in online classifieds business. Its segments include Recruitment Solutions, 99acres, Online Restaurant Discovery and Others. The Others segment includes Jeevansathi and Shiksha services. The Company is engaged... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.77
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.82
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.83
|15.18
BRIEF-Info Edge India's unit invests about 507.1 mln rupees in Etechaces Marketing & Consulting
* Invested about 507.1 million rupees in Etechaces Marketing And Consulting Pvt Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary
Indian matchmaker IPO draws flurry of suitors
MUMBAI, Sept 13 Matrimony.com, the first pure-play Indian matchmaking website to launch a stock market listing, drew heavy demand for its offering, benefiting from the country's booming IPO market.
BRIEF-Info Edge India invests 80 mln rupees in Green Leaves Consumer Services
* Says invested INR 80 million in Green Leaves Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. (Bigstylist) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Info Edge (India) June-qtr profit rise about 45 pct
* June quarter net profit 642.3 million rupees versus profit of 443.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Info Edge India March-qtr profit down about 16 pct
* Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.