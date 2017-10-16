Edition:
Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)

INEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.20 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs131.25
Open
Rs132.25
Day's High
Rs133.45
Day's Low
Rs128.50
Volume
109,822
Avg. Vol
503,199
52-wk High
Rs180.20
52-wk Low
Rs96.50

About

Intellect Design Arena Limited, formerly Fin Tech Grid Limited, is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of software development, and providing software product license and related services. Its geographical segments include India, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Europe, and Americas. The Company has a... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,265.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 125.07
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.72 11.32
ROE: -- 13.11 15.18

Latest News about INEE.NS

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena's iGTB to implement cash management platform for Bangkok Bank‍​

* Co's iGTB selected by Bangkok Bank as technology partner to implement comprehensive cash management platform‍​

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena gets India govt's Government eMarketplace project

* Says co gets India government's Government eMarketplace (GEM) project Source text: http://bit.ly/2eoCo5M Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena posts June-qtr consol profit

* June quarter consol net profit 7.4 million rupees versus loss 628.9 million rupees year ago

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena gets govt contract for e-marketplace

* Says intimation on receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue worth up to 1.99 bln rupees

* Says approved rights issue worth up to 1.99 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2txmmxc Further company coverage:

Jul 07 2017

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue

* Says approved rights issue in ratio of 5 rights equity shares for 22 equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena signs 10-year deal with one of Australia's "big four"

* Says signs 10-year deal with one of Australia's "big four" to implement integrated trade finance

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago

May 03 2017
