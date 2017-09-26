Informa PLC (INF.L)

Edition:
About

Informa PLC is engaged in business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions and Knowledge & Networking. The Academic Publishing division, which operates as Taylor & Francis Group, provides books... (more)

Latest News about INF.L

BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press

* ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DOVE MEDICAL PRESS, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPABILITY AND PRESENCE IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING

Sep 26 2017

UK's Informa reports 41.3 pct rise in H1 revenue on global exhibitions boost

July 25British business media group Informa Plc said first-half revenue rose 41.3 percent on strong trading in its global exhibitions business.

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum

* SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH.

Jul 25 2017

BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds

* H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

Jul 25 2017

Informa sees U.S. 2017 corn crop at 14.166 billion bushels

CHICAGO Informa Economics raised its U.S. 2017 corn production forecast to 14.166 billion bushels from 14.077 billion after incorporating revised acreage estimates that the U.S. Department of Agriculture released last week, the private analytics firm said in a client note on Thursday.

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-Informa re-confirms full year expectations

* Improvement in its operating performance through first four months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 26 2017
